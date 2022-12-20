Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.

Subsequently, Jordan Brand will be celebrating the 30th birthday of the Air Jordan 8. There are going to be numerous tributes to this shoe, and fans are looking forward to that. Interestingly enough, the Jordan 5 will be a part of this celebration as the shoe is getting an iconic Jordan 8 color scheme.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua”

Of course, the color scheme in question is the “Aqua” model which you see before you. This is a model that truly defined the 80s, and it is lovely to see this on a shoe like the Jordan 5. As you can see below, Jordan Brand pulled the look off well.

Firstly, the shoe has your typical black suede base. This is then complemented by aqua blue and yellow aesthetics on the midsole. Furthermore, we get even more blue around the silver 3M tongue. Overall, it is another great adaptation by Jordan Brand.

Aqua – Image via Nike

If you are a fan of the 90s, then it is very hard to hate this show. Nostalgia will most definitely set in for you on these. Not to mention, regardless of the context, this is just yet another dope shoe. Hopefully, Jumpman can keep all of this momentum going.

Release Details

Originally, this shoe was going to come out on January 21st. Now, it is being slated for April 8th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

