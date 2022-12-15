Fans of the Air Jordan 5 have effectively been spoiled over the last few years. Back in 2020, this shoe ended up celebrating its 30th anniversary. Consequently, this led to all sorts of retros and new offerings. Overall, fans were happy to have the shoe experiencing such a high level of success.

Since that time, the Jordan 5 has continued to get some amazing offerings. Jumpman seems to understand just how big the nostalgia is for this model, and it has led to some awesome models. For instance, fans can expect a “Craft” colorway in 2023.

Air Jordan 5 “Craft”

In the Instagram post above from @long7ze, you can see that in-hand images of the shoe have officially surfaced online. Of course, this is great news for sneakerheads who want to make an informed decision on these before they release. That said, this is one of those colorways that is truly hard to hate, regardless of what your tastes may be.

Just like the Jordan 4 of the same name, there are various materials at play here. Firstly, it is important to note that the shoe begins with a nice overall grey upper. The toe box through to the tongue is made with leather. Moreover, there is some rough suede on the back heel and overlays. Lastly, there are some extra red details on the tongue which helps add a much-needed pop of color.

This is one of those inoffensive colorways that you truly cannot go wrong with. Many fans will be gravitating towards these, and overall, it is cool to see Jumpman playing with this new “Craft” aesthetic.

Release Rumors

For now, @zsneakerheadz is claiming that this shoe will drop for $210 USD on June 17th. However, this has yet to be confirmed by Jumpman, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

