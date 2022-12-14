If you were a big fan of Michael Jordan growing up, then you probably got to see him wear the Air Jordan 5. This is a shoe that dropped in 1990, just one year before he won his first NBA title. Overall, it is one of his more unique offerings, and it is still iconic, to this day.

After celebrating the shoe’s 30th anniversary last year, Jumpman has been pumping out new colorways. Fans are loving this model again, and these days, they can’t get enough. Although this can be tiresome to some, for others, these colorways have all been fantastic.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her”

One of the latest Air Jordan 5 models to be revealed is a women’s exclusive that has been dubbed “Mars For Her.” Is easy to see why this shoe has “Mars” in the title as the sneaker is covered in the tones one would find on the far-away play. Overall, it’s a very cool and unique concept.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a deep red upper. The base of this shoe has a gorgeous tone that fits a Bulls aesthetic typically touted by the brand. Furthermore, the midsole here is black, while the shark teeth are both red and orange. Lastly, the tongue has a silver 3M look that is synonymous with the Jordan 5.

Mars For Her – Image via Nike

If you’re a woman sneakerhead and you love the Air Jordan 5, then this shoe is most definitely for you. Jumpman continues to come through with some unique offerings, and this is one of them. Hopefully, 2023 continues to show its promise.

Release Details

For those of you out there who want to grab these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, January 14th for a price of $200 USD. As always, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]