Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.

Over the past few years, this sneaker has been getting a whole lot of love. New colorways are always being developed, while retros have also been fairly frequent. Needless to say, if you are a fan of this shoe, you have plenty of reasons to be excited.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua”

Below, you can find the official images for the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua.” This is one of those colorways that combines some interesting elements. After all, the Jordan 5 has been around for a while, and it can be hard to create something new. However, Jumpman has done just that.

As you can see, the sneaker begins with a black suede upper. Subsequently, we get that aqua look on the outsole, as well as the tongue. From there, yellow appears on the shark teeth with some blue speckles as well. Moreover, the tongue has that iconic AJ5 3M silver look to it.

If you like the AJ5 and you are looking for a unique color scheme of it, then look no further than these. Jumpman continues to create interesting new offerings, and we hope this trend continues over the coming years. It seems almost certain that it will.

Release Details

After being slated for early April, it has now been revealed that these will come out on February 4th. Pairs can be found over at GOAT and Flight Club in a plethora of sizes. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

