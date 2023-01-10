While the Air Jordan 5 is a great shoe, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 5 Low has its place. Over the years, Jumpman has been giving this shoe a steady stream of new offerings. This has been good news for fans of the silhouette, who had been largely forgotten in years past.

Overall, the shoe carries forth the best aesthetics of the Jordan 5, all while giving us a low-top experience. Consequently, this makes the shoe perfect for times like the Summer, when fans want something comfy. This summer, it appears as though the Jordan 5 Low will make a return.

The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A New Air Jordan 5 Low

According to the Instagram sneaker insider, this new shoe is the Air Jordan 5 Low “Festival Lights.” Based on the images down below, it should come as no surprise that this is actually a women’s exclusive colorway. In fact, the shoe will even have reflective highlights throughout the upper.

Firstly, the shoe begins with a purple upper that seems to be made with suede. Secondly, we get a black midsole with some silver shark teeth. Additionally, the tongue has a grey look to it while the lining is beige. Overall, these elements come together quite nicely to create an inoffensive summer color scheme.

With the Jordan 5 Low picking up some momentum, we’re sure Jordan Brand will deliver even more new colorways soon. Hopefully, there are some models for the fellas in there.

Release Rumors

For now, it is believed that this shoe is going to drop on June 8th for a price of $180 USD. However, this release date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

