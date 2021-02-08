Babysitters
- Pop CultureUsher Recalls Chaperoning Young Beyonce During Studio Session With The Dolls44-year-old Usher was born in Dallas, while 41-year-old Beyonce grew up not too far away, in Houston.By Hayley Hynes
- TechTokyo Toni Rants About Sex Toys, Semen & More While Babysitting Dream KardashianOne never quite knows what will come out of Tokyo Toni's mouth next.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Explains Why She Doesn't Have Babysitters For Kulture: "I Can't Trust People"She's been working hard in the studio as she crafts her forthcoming album, but Cardi can't bring herself to hire help.By Erika Marie