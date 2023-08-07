Summer Walker Shares Footage From Upcoming Documentary

Earlier today, Summer Walker shared and then shortly after deleted some footage from her upcoming documentary. The clip saw her performing her 2018 hit and fan favorite track “Session 32.” The footage comes from a special one night only concert she held in Atlanta on June 1st. The show was held in celebration of her Clear 2: Soft Life EP and featured the live debut of many of the project’s songs. During the performance she played the project in its entirety as well as a number of tracks from her back catalog with the accompaniment of an live orchestra.

Now, a documentary featuring stellar footage of the performance is set to be released. Walker herself shared a minute-long clip of the song on Instagram. The video shows Summer Walker singing alongside an orchestra intercut with clips of fans singing along to almost every word. The clip has since been deleted from her Instagram for unknown reasons, but fans managed to see it and repost it shortly after. You can watch the entire clip for yourself below.

Summer Walker With A Live Orchestra

Are y’all here for it? #SummerWalker is preparing to release her documentary which will feature her recent 1 Night only concert recently filmed in #Atl . Take a look 🎶 🎙️ #Bigorecap #Bigolive #Bigousa #Bigo pic.twitter.com/FJ5bVEPImc — BIGO RECAP (@bigorecap) August 7, 2023

The news of the upcoming documentary follows a turbulent time for Summer Walker. Her relationship with ex-boyfriend Lil Meech has been unfolding in the public eye for months. Despite stories breaking about another women wearing Meech’s chain and even being pregnant with Meech’s child Walker stood by her man for a while. Additionally, they made a number of notable public appearances that has fans convinced things were okay.

Then just a few days later despite Summer Walker calling Lil Meech her safe space and Meech holding Walker’s children in viral photos, the relationship appeared to be over. Summer took to her Instagram story with a pair of posts that many interpreted as an announcement of a breakup. “Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though. I wish him the best,” read the first post. “Can’t do cheatin stuff,” said the second. What do you think of the preview of Summer Walker’s upcoming documentary? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Asian Doll Claps Back At Haters Commenting On Summer Walker’s Body

[Via]