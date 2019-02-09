british
- Music21 Savage Shares What He'll Do When He Gets His Green Card21 Savage is featured on Giggs' new song, "By Chance."By Caroline Fisher
- BeefNicki Minaj Mocks British PM Boris Johnson After Her Vaxx ClaimsNicki Minaj has a message for Boris Johnson after he said he would prefer to listen to "superstar" general practitioner Nikki Kanani. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMan Who Lost Penis Has Replacement Built On His ArmJust another day in 2020.By Karlton Jahmal
- Crime'Rich Kid Of Instagram' Allegedly Scammed Investors Out Of MillionsA 20-year-old British foreign-exchange trader allegedly duped more than a thousand investors out of millions. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsMalia Obama & Harvard BF Explore London After Spending Christmas TogetherMalia & Rory are going strong. By Lynn S.
- MusicLizzo Gets Candid About Her Anxiety & Growing Up With No RepresentationLizzo is British Vogue's latest cover star. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBritish Rapper Krept Stabbed Backstage During Knife Brawl At BBC Radio Live ShowKrept is doing fine. By Chantilly Post
- TVNetflix Finally Announces Drake's "Top Boy" Premiere Date"Top Boy" premiere is just around the corner. By Chantilly Post
- MusicScarlxrd Bears The Cross Of "Anti-Old Heads Worldwide" In The Latest "Between The Lines"Scarlxrd goes "Between The Lines" on his song "Head Gxne."By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder Reacts To Anthony Joshua's Loss: "He Wasn’t A True Champion"Andy Ruiz' victory dramatically shifts the balance of power in boxing's Heavyweight division.By Devin Ch
- NewsCol3trane Taps GoldLink For "Superpowers"Stream Col3trane's latest musical offering. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAlex Rodriguez' Accuser Has Porn Alter Ego Uncovered: "Robbin Banx"Internet sleuths were able to build a more comprehensive profile of Alex Rodriguez' accuser Zoe Gregory.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Finally Addresses Chris Brown's Meme TrollingThe jokes can't compare to what he calls his "worst nightmare."By Zaynab
- Politics21 Savage's Manager Says Grammys Are Preventing His Mother From Attending Gala21 Savage's reps confirm they have been forced to pull out of the Grammys for political reasons.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage's Money Cannot Be Frozen By ICE: Report21 Savage's treasury is safe and sound.By Devin Ch
- MusicUK Rapper Cadet Dies In Tragic Car AccidentThe prominent UK rapper was killed in a car accident on his way to a concert.By Devin Ch