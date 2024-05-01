21 Savage Hilariously Sings His Heart Out On Instagram Live

Earlier this year 21 Savage released his new album American Dream. The project was met with mostly solid reviews from critics and spawned a few hits. While songs like "nee-nah" with Travis Scott and "n.h.i.e" with Doja Cat have been popular the biggest song from the record by far has been "redrum." Right before the second chorus on the song he delivers this lyric. "Smack n*ggas then I get on live and sing." That was a reference to his tendencies to sing along to his favorite song during Instagram Live videos.

In was once again the case during a recent stream when he put everything he had into performing for his fans. During the live he took the time to sing along to Arya Starr's song "Commas." While some in the comments point out how adorable his passion for singing is, others are focused on who he might be singing to. It's long been rumored that Savage is in a relationship with "Big Energy" rapper Latto. The comments are full of speculation and theories about the potential rap super couple. Check out the singing video and Latto comments below.

21 Savage Singing On Instagram Live

Recently, 21 Savage was honored as one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people. He made the cut this year as the only rapper on the list following the release of American Dream. He may not be done with new material though. Recently Metro Boomin shared an update, albeit a cryptic one on when fans can maybe expect a third edition of his Savage Mode series of albums with 21.

Metro has already dropped two albums this year with WE DON'T TRUST YOU and the even longer WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU alongside Future. Both project hit the top of the Billboard 200. What do you think of 21 Savage singing his heart out on an Instagram Live video? Do you believe the fan theories that he's secretly in a relationship with Latto? Let us know in the comment section below.

