Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Have New Music On The Way

Kanye West appears to have returned to his studio mode. And it's clear to see his enthusiasm. A recently posted video clip on TheShadeRoom's Instagram account reveals a visibly excited Kanye, who's in the studio listening to a verse performed by Ty Dolla $ign on one of his tracks. The song plays for about 5 seconds before Kanye exclaims, "Ya'll hear this s**t!" His exciting video clip aligns with previous reports indicating that Kanye is diligently working on a fresh album with one of his longtime collaborators. Ty Dolla $ign is also in the video clip, vibing out.

According to sources close to the artist, as reported by TMZ Hip-Hop, Kanye West has been spending a significant amount of time in the studio. In addition, he's been surrounded by various collaborators, including the talented Ty Dolla $ign. The creative energy seems like it's been great, with numerous songs in the making. In fact, it has been reported by the source close to Kanye that he has already churned out an impressive 10 new songs in just the past week alone. Furthermore, it's heartening to note that Kanye seems to be in a genuinely positive and productive mindset, which bodes well for his creative output. The source said that he's "truly great headspace."

Kanye Is Back In The Studio

Fans are eagerly anticipating what's next. It's been over two years since Ye dropped a project, his most recent being Donda in 2021. Notably, Ty Dolla $ign, a frequent collaborator of Ye, has been a significant presence in the studio. This has sparked speculation of a potential joint album alongside Kanye's solo venture. As history has shown, Kanye's projects tend to come with surprises and delays. Fans should recall during the messy release of Donda, when he replaced Jay-Z's verse with DaBaby's on "Jail," for example.

West's return to the studio and his creative resurgence are sure to be topics of continued interest and discussion within the music community.

