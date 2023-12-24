Kanye West Posts First Instagram Story In A Long Time, Still Sparks Backlash

Kanye West just posted on his Instagram Story for the first time in a while, following a couple of months of deactivation. Moreover, he reposted a picture from Russian fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy of someone wearing a T-shirt of his "upcoming" Ty Dolla $ign collab album Vultures. For those unaware, Ye found himself in even more controversy by appointing Rubchinskiy Yeezy's head of design, given accusations that he pressured underage males into sending him explicit pictures. Regardless, this marks his return to the social media platform, and we'll see in the coming weeks whether he's actually going to use it a lot.

Furthermore, this contributes to the unsurprisingly wild, turbulent, often bigoted, and always combative rollout for this new project. Between listening events, rants, canceled performances, uncleared samples and features, plus delayed release dates, it's all been quite chaotic. But some folks see through the spectacle and identify it for what it is: a spectacle. For example, Cam'ron recently gave his take on this new cycle, saying that it's all just a "performance" to garner attention.

Read More: Kanye West Announces Plans To Build His Own City

Kanye West Returns To Instagram

Meanwhile, other rappers are taking the opposite approach: looking at Kanye West purely for the music, impact, and history together, and not for anything else. For example, ScHoolboy Q recently performed at TDE's tenth annual holiday show, and had some defensive words for his "THat Part" collaborator. "I don’t know about y’all, but I ain’t canceled Kanye,” he told the crowd. “That’s the homie. I don’t give a f**k. I’m f***ing with Ye." Whether or not you agree with these sentiments, they also shouldn't fall into black-and-white interpretations of condoning certain narratives. After all, the Chicago rapper's sadly gotten away with a lot; why are we disappointed that little has changed?

Nevertheless, Vultures is now scheduled for a 2024 release, and the 46-year-old might be on the 'Gram a whole lot more now. We still think it's unlikely, but if it's to shout out his new design partner and feed into the backlash, then we think he won't pass up on that chance. Only time will tell how this manifests into public perception. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Kanye West's $1.5 Million Church Left In Disarray After Just 9 Months