Kanye West Yeezy Shirt Hilariously Roasted For Fitting Like A Pillow Case

Kanye West has put out a lot of clothes under the Yeezy umbrella. Although he used to work in collaboration with Adidas, he is now on his own. Overall, this has led to some interesting pieces. Throughout the rollout for Vultures, Ye has been dropping a ton of new garments. These pieces are typically a mix of streetwear fashion and album merch. Fans have been quick to scoop these options up as they know stock levels can diminish on the Yeezy website, extremely fast. Unfortunately, not every review of these new offerings has been positive.

Case in point, a man recently bought the Vultures 1 shirt that is going for $20 on the Yeezy website. Below, you can see that he had a pretty bad experience with how the shirt actually fits. Out of the package, the man notes that the shirt is fairly boxy, and looks like a pillow case. Subsequently, he went to go put on the garment, and he quickly realized just how poorly it actually fits him. It was a brutal experience, and the man couldn't help but laugh at the entire situation.

Kanye West Gets A Negative Review

Kanye West has always been experimental when it comes to clothes. Overall, he tries to do things differently, and sometimes, that doesn't end up working out. However, the experimentation has positioned Yeezy nicely as a brand that could push boundaries. Hopefully, Ye will take the critique in stride, and fix the clothes accordingly. Otherwise, he will continue to receive these kinds of negative reviews. Only time will tell what other pieces Ye ends up offering his supporters.

Let us know what you think of this review, in the comments section below. Were you planning on copping Yeezy merch? Does this review affect your decision at all?

