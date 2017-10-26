miss
- MusicKanye West Accused By Another Lawyer Of Ghosting HimAn attorney for Trax Records is trying to get Ye to respond to a lawsuit over an uncleared sample on the "Donda 2" track "Flowers."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramJordyn Woods Seemingly Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message In IG PostJordyn Woods appeared to be sending her ex-best friend, Kylie Jenner, a message about how much she loves and misses her in her latest IG post.By Lynn S.
- TVKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Stumped "Greatest Of All Time" Jeopardy ContestantsNo fans of Yeezy on this show?By Lynn S.
- GramKehlani's Assistant Is Her Second Favourite Human After Her Daughter For This ReasonKehlani's assistant is never getting fired. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion & Moneybagg Yo Are Thirsting For Each Other On TwitterThe hot couple are missing each other. By Chantilly Post
- SportsDuke's Zion Williamson To Miss 3rd Straight Game Since "Sneaker Implosion"The Duke Blue Devils have lost 2 of their last 3 contests without Zion in the lineup.By Devin Ch
- SportsCam Newton To Be Shut Down By Panthers For Remainder Of NFL SeasonCam Newton will miss out on the last two games of the 2018 season.By Devin Ch
- SportsRaptors' Kawhi Leonard To Sit Out Against Washington Wizards TonightKyle Lowry will be go-to option against the Wizards, as Kawhi Leonard rests up.By Devin Ch
- SportsLionel Messi Misses Crucial Penalty, Argentina & Iceland Draw 1-1Lionel Messi's slip-up pales in comparison to rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Week 1 of World Cup.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Isn't Pursuing A Grammy Nomination For "More Life:" ReportDrake's hit "playlist" won't be in the running for a Grammy. By Matt F