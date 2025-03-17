Dr. Umar Johnson Slams Other Baby Mother Keeping Child From Him Despite Paying Child Support

Dr. Umar Johnson is once again at the center of family drama, this time clashing with his second child’s mother, known as "Miss Vegan." During a livestream, Johnson accused her of blocking his access to their child despite his child support payments and ongoing legal battles. His frustration boiled over as he issued an ultimatum. "Baby mama number two, Miss Vegan. You have two weeks to produce my child who you’ve been keeping from me while I’ve been paying child support. Just like baby mama number one. It’s déjà vu,” he declared.

This dispute follows a public feud with his alleged daughter, Anisa, who has repeatedly accused him of being an absentee father. In a recent livestream, she escalated her claims, alleging he physically abused her mother. "He put his fking hands on her. What the fk is wrong with him? He should be in f**king jail," she said. "Like, really, he should be in jail." Johnson responded by challenging his followers to "pick a side" and insisted he would only speak to Anisa if her mother, whom he mockingly calls “Mama Smurf,” was present. He dismissed Anisa’s allegations, suggesting she was chasing clout by using his name for attention. "Trying to build your streamers’ struggles off my back? Coming up out of nowhere, acting like you been looking for me,” he wrote on Instagram. “Get Mama Smurf. I will have my White man paperwork. When can we do this sit-down? Been paying child support since you came out the womb. Deadbeat who?”

Dr. Umar Johnson Daughter

Though he didn’t deny his connection to Anisa outright, he maintained that any further discussion must involve her mother. He also referenced his Frederick Douglass Marcus Garvey Academy, linking the controversy to his ongoing work. “She [Anisa] needs to keep the same energy and bring her mother to the table,” he wrote in a post featuring the school. “I am sure the truth will be revealed if all three of us are present together. I have absolutely nothing to hide, and I still have all of my family court paperwork in case any lies are told.”