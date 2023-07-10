Lamar Odom is potentially about to become the head coach for his former New York High School, according to a TMZ source. He has been in talks with Redemption Christian Academy, located in Troy, NY. The former L.A. Laker power forward is seriously considering the position after he reportedly reached out to the school back in June acquiring about the current head coach. School faculty asked if he would be willing to take up the position, in which he would start in August and coach for four months during winter basketball season.

Redemption Christian Academy is where Lamar Odom played for his senior high school year. Parade Magazine named him the National Player of the Year for that season, where he put up a gaudy average stat line of 25 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, and five blocks. He also went to the McDonald’s All-American game that year and was invited to the 1997 Magic Johnson Roundball Classic. He then was drafted by the L.A. Clippers with the fourth overall pick in 1999.

Read more: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Still Feels Bad For Tristan Thompson & Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom & His Potential Coaching Prowess

Odom’s NBA career took a lot of twists and turns, both on and off the court. He played for four teams and with the Clippers twice to begin and end his time in the National Basketball Association. In the middle, he played the majority of his career in Los Angeles but as a Laker. In the purple-and-gold, Lamar Odom won two NBA Championships in 2009 and 2010, as well as a Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011. He was the first Laker to ever win that bench honor.

Lamar played in Europe and Dubai to end his professional basketball days. He played one game in the original Big3 season but was deactivated by the league after an abysmal performance. Despite the fizzling out at the end, Odom was a solid role player for over a decade in the NBA. Sources from TMZ say the school has given Lamar only a few weeks to decide whether he wants to coach at his alma matter. If he opts in, he’ll move to New York for the season. He’s also looking to continue with his business degree, which would help with his Odom Recovery Group.

Read more: Lamar Odom Acquires Rehab Center

[Via] [Via]