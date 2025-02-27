Khloe Kardashian Recalls Kris Jenner's "Mortifying" Advice To Perform A Sex Act On An NBA Player

Khloe Kardashian says Kris Jenner scolded her for not doing enough to earn more dates with an NBA player who was ghosting her.

Khloe Kardashian says her her mom, Kris Jenner, once gave her some mortifyingly explicit dating advice in front of her friends. She recalled the incident in a clip from her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, that is going viral online. Khloe began by explaining that she had been venting to her friends about going on a date with a basketball player who "played for one of the L.A. teams."

“Us three were in the kitchen and we were talking together,” Khloe said, referring to Malika and Khadijah Haqq. “My mom was not involved in the conversation but her office was, like, off to the kitchen. And I was like, ‘So-and-so isn’t calling me back.’ And she’s like, ‘What are you guys talking about, girls?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, just this guy won’t call me back.’ She’s like, ‘How many dates did you go on?’ I’m like, ‘Just like one or two.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, did you give him a BJ?’ And I go, ‘What?’ And she goes, ‘Did you give him a BJ?’ I go, ‘I went on, like, one or two dates with him. No.’ And she goes, ‘Well, that’s why he’s not calling you back.’ And she just turned around [and went back to her office]. I was mortified that my mom said this in front of my friends."

Khloe Kardashian Dating History

It's unclear which NBA player Khloe was referring to in the story. She's previously been in lengthy relationships with both Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom as well as Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. She shares two children with the latter.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of Khloe's latest remarks on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. Many condemned Jenner's parenting, such as one user who wrote: "Right so it’s actually not funny and pretty sad to say something like this to your daughter. Especially your daughter with low self esteem." One fan countered, writing: "I wish my mom was this mannerless i would be so rich."

