Drake & Bobbi Althoff Shockingly Announce Reunion Podcast

Drake and Bobbi Althoff's viral conversation came under more critical context when they seemed to fall out online.

Drake has an avalanche on the way in the form of his new album ICEMAN, and it seems like he's rolling out even more press for it than we imagined. To many folks' surprise, he and media personality Bobbi Althoff announced that they're teaming back up together to drop a new podcast.

It's unclear if this will be a series or a one-off episode, but either way, the 6ix God and Althoff's Instagram pages posted a video revealing this to the world. It features both celebrities in an opulent living room, and Drizzy welcomes viewers to "a much more refined, poised, and pleasant podcast."

Elsewhere in the teaser clip, Bobbi Althoff revealed that this is seemingly the first episode of her new podcast, Not This Again. We don't have other details about whether or not the Toronto superstar will be just the first guest or a more frequent collaborator. As for a release date, fans are also in the dark on that at press time.

Drake and Bobbi Althoff's previous podcast link-up caused a lot of discussion and viral interaction. But why are folks framing this as a "reunion" or "comeback?"

Bobbi Althoff & Drake

Well, that's because Drake and Bobbi Althoff have some rumored tension. Whether or not it's even enough to call this "tension" is something fans are still skeptical about. The two reportedly unfollowed each other shortly after their 2023 episode, which the influencer took down. Salacious and unfounded rumors also spread that claimed they were in a relationship of sorts, as well as many other gossip narratives that neither celebrity gave validity to.

Although Bobbi Althoff's big media changes are upon us, fans still expect this upcoming conversation to carry the same cheeky, slightly awkward, and casual tone that their first one had. Still, they could have surprises up their sleeves.

We'll see exactly what comes of Drake and Althoff's latest media venture and whether or not she will expand into more hip-hop collaborations. They both have a lot to discuss, whether individually or regarding their history. So we expect a few clips from this to drive social media wild.

