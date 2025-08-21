Drake’s Kick Channel Vanishes After Slamming Co-Founders, Leaving Adin Ross In Shambles

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, Drake went on a fiery rant about Kick co-founders Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven, claiming they want "smoke" with OVO.

Recently, Drake aired his grievances with Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven, the co-founders of both Kick and Stake. The Toronto rapper did so in streamer Trainwreck's comments earlier this week, calling Craven a "snake" and accusing him of "dissing the owls." He even compared his relationship with Stake to Steph Curry's relationship with the Golden State Warriors.

"If Stake is the warriors...I am Steph Curry," he wrote. "We win CHIPS for the last how many years the owners get rich af and make us run suicides after practice still, eat granola bars for meals, and take the Greyhound bus to games...F*CKING GOOFINOS."

Drake went on to allege that Tehrani parties with different celebrities like Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio, and that he and Craven want "smoke" with OVO. "F**k them...they want smoke with ovo so its uppppppp...MAX them and have a great stream," he declared.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the fiery rant, though Drake has alleged that he's barred from sharing affiliate links on the platform and that streamers are treated poorly.

Drake Kick

Now, his channel has vanished, per FearBuck on X. Anyone who tries to access it gets a 404 error message. This, of course, has prompted speculation that Drake deleted the channel due to his issues with its co-founders.

Adin Ross reacted to the channel disappearing during a recent stream, seeming disappointed. "Wait, Drake deleted his Kick?” he asked, as captured by Akademiks TV. "Wow, great ... Like, what now dude?” Shortly after Drake's rant about Tehrani and Craven, Ross revealed that Drake told him he won't be taking part in anymore Kick streams unless they're for Brand Risk Promotions, the internet personality's boxing promotion company.

"He's like, 'Yo, bro. I'm not doing any more streams, unless its for, like, Brand Risk,'" Ross explained. "Like, he mentioned, like, for me, or some sh*t like that. He's like, I'm not doing any more of those streams, though. Like, I'm good. So, now I'm over here panicking. I'm like, yo, bro, what the f*ck. What the f*ck is going on here, dude?"

