How Many Kids Does Cardi B Have?

Cardi B officially announced her split with Migos rapper Offset back in December. Even though they ended their marriage, they continue co-parenting a pair of young children, born in 2018 and 2021 respectively. While the children aren't exactly old enough to be making their own waves in the world of pop culture, the former Hollywood power couple have not shied away from sharing their kids with the world. Both Cardi B and Offset's shared kids have even appeared in the 2023 music video for Cardi's song "Jealousy," which also prominently featured Offset's three elder children from previous relationships. Let's dive into the identities of Cardi B's two kids and see what the public knows about them.

Kulture Kiari Cephus

Kulture is Cardi B's very first child. She was born in Atlanta in July of 2018 and has been a mainstay on both Cardi and Offset's Instagram pages ever since. Kulture's first name is a play on the famous Culture album trilogy by the Migos, as well as Cardi B and Offset's continued inclusion in the culture of hip hop. Her middle name, Kiari, is the first name of Cardi B's father, proving that the "I Like It" femcee has a penchant for being sentimental with her kids.

As a member of Cardi B's famous family, Kulture has appeared at numerous red-carpet events and Hollywood premieres, including the May 2023 opening of The Little Mermaid. She also graces the cover of Offset's aptly titled solo album Father of 4. As of Summer 2023, Kulture is a pre-kindergarten graduate and has stated that she intends to be a doctor when she grows up. Of course, her career path will be subject to change dozens of times before she reaches adulthood.

Wave Set Cephus

Continuing the sentimental naming tradition, Cardi B named her second child Wave Set Cephus. The middle name is a clear reference to his father, Offset. At the same time, "Wave" is a common hip-hop term signifying a prolific moment in time, good fortune, and success or a trend that revolutionizes everything. Wave was born in September of 2021 and is Cardi B's only biological son as of this writing. Cardi B and Offset first announced their second pregnancy during the 2021 BET Awards, though they didn't publicize their son's image until he was at least seven months of age.

Obviously, not much is known about the young boy at this time, as he is only two and a half years old. If we were to guess, we'd say he's currently really into sugary treats, stumbling his way through the room to a chorus of "aww's" and mischievously opening and shutting cabinets.

Cardi B Is Also A Stepmom To 3

Despite Cardi B and Offset's breakup, Cardi has a loving and long-lasting relationship with his three kids from previous relationships. Jordan was born in 2009 to Offset's ex, Justine Watson, while Kody and Kalea were both born in 2015 to Oriel Jamie and Shya L’amour, respectively. Offset has rapped about each of his kids and his journey of fatherhood many times, even referencing Kalea by name on the track "Father of 4."

