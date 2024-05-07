Cardi B Explains Why She Switched From Her Originally Planned MET Gala Dress

Earlier this week, the MET Gala took place in New York. The biggest night in fashion fittingly had the biggest stars in nearly every facet of popular culture in attendance. Though some of the absences from this year's event got attention, most notably Rihanna and Taylor Swift, there were still dozens and dozens of stars in attendance making waves. Musical stars like Lana Del Rey and Tyla stole the show with their fashion while artists like Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lil Nas X made waves just for being in attendance.

One of the very last stars to walk down the iconic carpet and up the MET Gala's notorious stairs was Cardi B. She had a stunningly elaborate black dress that took up nearly the entire carpet. But as it turns out the black dress she wore wasn't always the plan. She took to social media with a behind-the-scenes video of a green alternate that was once planned for the big night. Some fans appeared to like the alternate even more and asked her why she switched it up. "It wasn't photographing well. It translated different on all lighting and angels on camera" she explained. Check out the alternate dress she ultimately switched away from below.

Cardi B Shows Off Her Alternate MET Gala Dress

Cardi B has been hyping her fans up all year. After the new album she teased never materialized in 2023, she promised that the long-awaited second Cardi album would drop this year. She's already shared two singles from the album and is making sure fans are geared up for what's coming next. The album doesn't have an official name or release date but work seems to be well underway.

What do you think of Cardi B's alternate green dress that she passed up on wearing because it didn't photograph well? Would you rather have seen her wear the green dress or the black one she ultimately chose? Let us know in the comment section below.

