Halle Bailey and DDG have been growing very close over the past year, and the rapper is evidently proving just how much in his latest song.

On “In Love With A Mermaid,” DDG appears to reference his girlfriend, who will soon star in Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The heartfelt single includes lyrics: “I’ma love you from Thursday to Thursday / Not a human, I’m in love with a mermaid.”

Clearly feeling the song, Bailey soon left a comment under DDG’s Instagram post, leaving heart, fire, and crying emojis.

The track follows behind his recent album It’s Not Me It’s You, which dropped this past September. DDG has released a number of singles in the past year, including his Blueface collaboration “Meat This” and later “Rodeo.”

Bailey and the Michigan native began dating after his relationship with fellow rapper Rubi Rose.

While on The Breakfast Club, he opened up about his relationship with the singer, revealing that her motivation isn’t something he’s experienced before.

“I’ve never been with nobody that’s like really motivated me like she do. I’m seeing different shit,” the 25-year-old admitted.

The “Do It” singer also posted several intimate moments with the rapper for his birthday this past October.

Captioning her Instagram video, “love you forever,” Bailey shared clips of the couple performing a handshake, hugging at a carnival, and riding around together.

Check out DDG’s new single below. Afterward, head to the comments below and let us know your thoughts on “In Love With A Mermaid.”

Quotable Lyrics:

I fell in love wit’ ya from the start

You know you amazing, you a star

I fell in love with you because of who you are

Was lookin’ like a fool, but you saved me from the dark

