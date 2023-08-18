How Old Is IShowSpeed? (Updated August 2023)

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., was born on January 21, 2005. As of August 2023, this makes him 18 years old. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Watkins has made a significant mark in the online world, especially on platforms like YouTube.

Darren Watkins, better known by his online alias IShowSpeed (or simply Speed), is a multifaceted internet personality. He is not just a YouTuber but also a streamer, rapper, and internet sensation. He is particularly renowned for his variety livestreams where he primarily engages in video games such as Roblox, Fortnite, and FIFA.

Watkins initiated his journey in the digital realm by registering his channel “IShowSpeed” in 2017, where he primarily posted gaming content. His rise to fame can be traced back to 2021-2022 when clips from his live streams began circulating on various social media platforms, capturing the attention of a vast audience. By 2022, he had already been recognized as the Breakout Streamer of the Year at the 12th Streamy Awards.

Milestones And Achievements

Youtuber ‘IShowSpeed’ turns up to see his hero Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s not playing, ahead of the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage in London on November 13, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Starting his YouTube journey in 2016, Watkins occasionally uploaded gameplay videos. However, it was around December 2017 that he began livestreaming and uploading videos of games like NBA 2K. Despite a humble beginning with an average of just two viewers, his subscriber count witnessed a meteoric rise. By April 2021, he had reached 100,000 subscribers, 1 million by June 2021, and a whopping 10 million by July 2022.

Watkins’ influence isn’t limited to YouTube. He became a sensation in 2021 when clips of his often intense reactions during live streams began trending on TikTok. These clips, which often showcased his passionate behavior towards games, players, and even his camera, quickly transformed into memes. His influence was so profound that he even played a role in reviving the popularity of the mobile app “Talking Ben The Dog,” making it the best-selling game on the App Store years after its initial release.

Musical Endeavors

Apart from gaming and streaming, Watkins has also ventured into the world of music. In August 2021, he released his debut single, “Dooty Booty,” on his YouTube channel. This song quickly gained traction not only on YouTube but also on other social media platforms. Following this, in November 2021, he released another single titled “Shake,” which garnered over 160 million views on YouTube. His musical journey continued with releases like “Ronaldo (Sewey)” in June 2022, which showcased his admiration for the football legend.

Controversies And Challenges

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: IShowSpeed attends the Strawberries & Creem and 2k management party at One Marylebone on July 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Like many internet personalities, Watkins’ journey hasn’t been without its share of controversies. From being banned from platforms like Twitch to facing accusations of promoting a cryptocurrency scam, Watkins has seen his fair share of challenges. However, these incidents have not deterred him from continuing his endeavors in the online world.

In conclusion, IShowSpeed, or Darren Watkins, is a young talent who has made a significant impact in the digital realm in a short span. At just 18 years old, he has achieved milestones that many can only dream of. As he continues his journey, fans and followers eagerly await what he has in store for the future.