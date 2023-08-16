IShowSpeed Exposes Genitals Live On Stream

Controversial streamer IShowSpeed is back at it again with yet another NSFW headline. While playing a game in the Five Nights At Freddy’s franchise, Speed was jumpscared. He reacted in his usual over-the-top way, screaming and jumping up and down. The problem was that his erect penis was sticking out of his shorts and was clearly visible as he jumped up and down in front of the camera. Speed only appeared to realize this when he sat down and caught sight of the footage on his second monitor.

Speed was reportedly streaming on Twitch. While it has not been announced yet, the streamer can likely expect a near-permanent ban in the coming days. Furthermore, many people responding to the footage have joked that this will all but confirm Speed’s move to Kick. Kick is known (and notorious for) its lack of content moderation. However, Kick still does have limits. Those limits are namely things that could get the site age-restricted, or shut down. This list includes things such as playing copyrighted content, things such as violent real-world content, and sexual content. The latter of these is perhaps the most important as sexual content could see the site become age-restricted, which would all but kill the enterprise.

IShowSpeed Flashes Audience

ISHOWSPEED DID WHAT pic.twitter.com/dNAFGJlSUd — Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) August 16, 2023

On the advice of the editorial staff, HotNewHipHop will not be posting a link to the footage in question. However, it can be easily found by simply searching IShowSpeed in the search bar on websites such as X/Twitter. But yeah, his dick is just out. And disturbingly hard for a dude playing a horror game about murder robots? Of course, Rule 34 absolutely applies to the FNAF franchise but is that something that Speed is into? Legally, we cannot give an answer to that question. But it is a question worth asking based on the footage.

Social media has been pretty shocked by the incident. There are a lot of various reaction images going around, a lot of them directly lifted from Speed’s content. The reactions largely devolve into two camps. The first is the shock that this happened. After all, this is one of the more egregious sexual content violations on Twitch in a while. We all likely remember the woman who was controversially banned for seven days for actively getting fucked on stream. However, in her defense, both her partner and the lewd acts in question were off-camera at the time. This is something of a developing story and any updates to Speed’s case, such as a reaction from Twitch, will be found here at HotNewHipHop.

