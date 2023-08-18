How Tall Is IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., has become a sensation in the online world. With a height of approximately 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm), he stands tall not just in stature but also in his achievements and influence in the digital realm.

Darren Watkins Jr. embarked on his online journey in 2016 when he joined YouTube. Initially, he focused on gaming videos, and by December 2017, he began live-streaming his gameplay. However, the initial response was lukewarm, attracting only a couple of viewers. But perseverance pays off. From a subscriber count of 100,000 in April 2021, he skyrocketed to 1 million by June 2021 and an astounding 10 million by July 2022.

The Turning Point

IShowSpeed chats with Sky Sports pitch side before the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

2021 marked a significant year for IShowSpeed. Clips showcasing his intense reactions during live streams, especially towards games, players, and even his camera, began circulating on TikTok. These clips, often highlighting his animated behavior, transformed into viral online memes. However, fame comes with its challenges. His intense outbursts led to bans from platforms like Twitch and even from the video game Valorant.

Recognition And Achievements

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: IShowSpeed and Michael Dapaah aka Big Shaq attend the Strawberries & Creem and 2k management party at One Marylebone on July 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

IShowSpeed’s influence isn’t limited to gaming. He has been acknowledged by Kotaku as one of the fastest-rising streamers on YouTube. A game called Talking Ben significantly contributed to his growing popularity. Years after its release, this mobile app climbed the charts to become the best-selling game on the App Store, thanks to Watkins’ videos on the game.

However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. In July 2022, he faced a near-disastrous situation when a Pikachu firework he set off almost ignited his bedroom. A month later, while live-streaming, he became a victim of a swatting attempt, forcing him to halt his stream. He even faced a brief incarceration, with Adin Ross stepping in to bail him out.

Beyond Gaming: IShowSpeed’s Foray Into Music

Watkins isn’t just a gamer; he’s a musician too. In August 2021, he released his debut single, “Dooty Booty,” on his YouTube channel. The track quickly gained traction, not just on YouTube but also on platforms like TikTok. He followed this up with another single, “Shake,” in November 2021, which amassed over 130 million views on YouTube. His admiration for footballer Ronaldo inspired his June 2022 song “Ronaldo (Sewey).” Later in November 2022, he celebrated the FIFA World Cup with his single “World Cup,” released under Warner Records.

A Glimpse Into IShowSpeed’s Personal Life

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as Speed, is recognized for his vibrant and eccentric personality across his gaming and entertainment live streams. His rapid growth in subscribers in 2021 made him one of the youngest creators with one of the fastest-growing channels that year. He also holds the distinction of being one of the most prominent YouTube personalities of color.

His fame surged when his fanbase began sharing clips about him on TikTok, with many turning into internet memes. His association with the game Talking Ben further boosted his popularity, making it the most downloaded app at the time.

Financially, Watkins primarily earns through YouTube ad revenue, with estimates placing his worth between $500,000 and $1 million. He also benefits from paid promotions, TikTok, merchandise sales, and donations during his live streams.

In conclusion, while IShowSpeed’s height is 5 feet 8 inches, his stature in the digital world is immeasurable. Through his dedication, talent, and unique personality, he has carved a niche for himself, becoming an inspiration for many.