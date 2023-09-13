Taylor Swift Superfan Dave Portnoy Weighs In On Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

Dave Portnoy has weighed in on the rumors that Taylor Swift is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce. Portnoy, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, penned a piece for Barstool, outlining his feelings on the potential couple. "So I bet he likes the idea of dating Taylor more than actually dating her,” Portnoy wrote. “But that’s okay. Taylor loves dating big-name celebs who are sure to break her heart so why not a football player over some DJ or musician?" Portnoy wrote. "Granted if she went the athlete route I’d picture her more of a Daniel Jones type guy but the heart wants what the heart wants,” he added. “Also I’m a firm believer that the athlete should get the girl not the band geek. That’s just Darwinism 101.”

His wariness also extended to a poll on Instagram, in which he asked his fellow Swifties if they shipped the couple. "Wouldn’t be my 1st choice but Mother works hard to provide for us, [but] she is allowed to have fun too,” Portnoy added as a caption. However, Portnoy explicitly stated that he did inevitably support the relationship if the rumors were true. “So even though I think there is no shot in hell this relationship works or ever gets serious I do support it. At the very least we should get a few good songs out of the breakup," he concluded in his op-ed.

Read More: Taylor Swift jokes about Kanye VMAs interruption during Eras show

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Rumors Explained

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Earlier this week, The Messenger reported that Swift and Kelce have reportedly been hanging out over the last few weeks. Per a source who spoke to the outlet, "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago." However, the validity of this is questionable. Swift has been pretty busy with the Eras Tour, which wrapped up until November on August 27. Meanwhile, Kelce has primarily been training with the Chiefs ahead of the NFL season.

What we do know is that Kelce did attend one of her Eras concerts. "Well, I was disappointed. [Taylor] doesn't talk before or after the show because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings during the show. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them. But I wanted to give one to Taylor with my number on it. She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't wanna meet me. So I took it personally," Kelce told his brother Jason on their podcast back in July. We'll be sure to report any updates on this new romance as they emerge.

Read More: Travis Kelce claims as much as 80% of the NFL smokes weed

[via]