Dave Portnoy Goes After Kim Kardashian For “Speak Now” Instagram Story

Dave Portnoy has once again gone hard on his mortal enemy - Kim Kardashian. Portnoy spoke on the reality star after she re-shared an Instagram story that used Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version". “I’ve never seen anybody try to suck up like she is to Taylor Swift. You’re dead to us. Stop playing around, stop playing her music, stop having your kids listen to the music, or if you want them to listen, don’t put it [on] your Story. We all remember what you did with Kanye when you edited the footage and tried to make Taylor seem like a crazy liar. Taylor when into hiding for basically a year because of these scumbags, so stop. We don’t want any part of you," Portnoy said on his BFFs podcast.

Kardashian and Swift have had a contentious relationship for many years. When Kardashian was with Kanye, she went hard on defending her husband over a number of incidents involving Swift. This included the infamous VMAs speech interruption and Kanye implying Swift should sleep with him because "I made that b-tch famous". Swift denied his claim that she had approved the lyric. Kardashian then leaked a phone call that she claimed proved that Swift had given the lyric her blessing.

Read More: Dave Portnoy Says Taylor Swift Has The NFL “Simping” Over Her

Portnoy Says Kardashian Should Go To Jail

However, as mentioned, this is not the first time that Portnoy has gone after Kardashian. During the Eras Tour, there were rumors that Kardashian planned to attend a show with her children. That wasn't something Portnoy was willing to let happen. “If I were Taylor, I would have security waiting at the entrance and I would throw handcuffs on her and drag her to jail,” he told the outlet. “It would surprise me if she didn’t [attend]. That would be a very Kim move," Portnoy said earlier this year.

“A lot of people don’t actually know the story but they edited her phone call and called her a liar. The phone call came out a few years later and it backed up everything that Taylor Swift said, so that was kind of what started me on the Swiftie path. When everyone was crucifying her I was like, ‘This is not right,’ so now I’ve just grown to be a huge fan," the controversial media mogul continued.

Read More: Dave Portnoy’s Beef With Massachusetts Pizza Shop Owner Goes Viral

[via]