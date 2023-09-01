Dave Portnoy’s Beef With Massachusetts Pizza Shop Owner Goes Viral

Dave Portnoy’s beef with the owner of Dragon Pizza in Somerville, Massachusetts has gone viral. Portnoy visited the shop in the latest episode of his show, One Bite Pizza. While reviewing the pizza shop, Portnoy was interrupted by the owner, who confronted the media mogul. “Enjoy your pizza as any customer but I don’t appreciate what you do. Coming in and judging a business with one bite,” the owner yelled at Portnoy. Ever the mature human being, Portnoy had Barstool publish an article that called the man “one of the worst humans in history”.

Portnoy, the founder and owner of Barstool Sports, may have a legion of fans online. However, he is much less loved in the real world. In 2013, Portnoy tried to run for Mayor but failed to get enough signatures to appear on the ballot. Furthermore, many Massachusetts residents aren’t fond of him. MassTok has been full of videos of people hailing the pizza shop owner as a hero for standing up to Portnoy. Of course, Barstool‘s loyal army of trolls was also present to attack the man who said some mildly mean things to “El Presidente”.

Dave Portnoy Goes On Bizarre Rant About Pizza Shop Owner

Barstool Pizza Review – Dragon Pizza (Somerville, MA) The Worst Pizza Place in America pic.twitter.com/gBNqmg87Go — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 1, 2023

Portnoy, seemed very upset about being told that his show sucks. “Like even my most ardent haters have to begrudgingly admit that I’ve done more for small business than 99.9 of private citizens in this country. It just shows how little this guy actually knows about me that he couldn’t name 1 actual reason he really hated me besides The New York Times. And that is why this guy is everything that is wrong with America right now,” Portnoy wrote in his op-ed. All this from an “alpha male destroyer of wokeness”. One who was formally reprimanded for union-busting at his media outlet in 2020.

There are of course, far bigger problems in America right now than a guy standing up to Dave Portnoy. However, that’s not how Dave Portnoy sees it. Portnoy, who as recently as last year was facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, decided that this was the hill he must die on. The pizza shop owner also posted to Instagram at the time of Portnoy’s visit. “F@$K you and the Stool you came in on, Dave Douchebag. Your show sucks. You suck, and you truly are the classless tool I thought you are.”

