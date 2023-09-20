Dave Portnoy Blasts Kelce Brothers For Taylor Swift “Clout Chase”

Taylor Swift superfan Dave Portnoy has taken aim at the Kelce Brothers, Travis and Jason, for "clout chasing" at the expense of his beloved T-Swift. On September 19, Portnoy wrote an op-ed for Barstool entitled "I Now Think Travis Kelce Is Using Taylor Swift For Clout". Furthermore, Portnoy doubled down on the notion after Jason Kelce joked on Philly sports radio that the rumors about his brother and Swift were true. "Again side with Keegs. Im sick and tired of the Kelce brothers. Kelce "Confirms" Travis & Taylor Swift Are Dating, Another Day Where I Have To Give The Kelce Brothers Attention That They Don't Deserve," Portnoy wrote on X, formerly.

Portnoy had previously given his blessing to the pairing. "So I bet he likes the idea of dating Taylor more than actually dating her. But that’s okay. Taylor loves dating big-name celebs who are sure to break her heart so why not a football player over some DJ or musician? Granted if she went the athlete route I’d picture her more of a Daniel Jones type guy but the heart wants what the heart wants. Also I’m a firm believer that the athlete should get the girl not the band geek. That’s just Darwinism 101. Wouldn’t be my 1st choice but Mother works hard to provide for us, [but] she is allowed to have fun too. So even though I think there is no shot in hell this relationship works or ever gets serious I do support it. At the very least we should get a few good songs out of the breakup," he wrote in a previous op-ed.

Are Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Dating?

For now, it remains to be seen if Kelce and Swift are actually an item. In the meantime, people are having a lot of fun with the notion. During the Chiefs' win over the Jags this week, commentator Ian Eagle slipped in a T-Swift reference. As Kelce caught his first TD of the season, Eagle noted that the tight end had found a "blank space" in the Jags' coverage. Kelce was making his 2023 debut after missing week one due to a hyperextended knee. He notched four catches on nine targets for 26 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. Furthermore, the Chiefs bounced back from their week one loss with a 17-6 win over the Jags.

Meanwhile, Swifties turned to their conspiracy boards following a recent appearance by the singer. New photos of Swift show her wearing a necklace prominently featuring an opal. After a little bit of research, her fans discovered that opal is in fact Travis Kelce's birthday stone. Whether intentional or accidental, the detail has fans convinced that it's confirmation of the pairing. This remains a developing story and we'll have any details as they emerge.

