Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Apologized To Taylor Swift For Leaking Phone Call

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift was named Time magazine's Person Of The Year. In the interview piece, she reflected on some of the numerous achievements of her year but also brought up some old drama. The biggest being her phone call controversy with Kim Kardashian which spawned from Ye's 2016 song "Famous." In the track, he mentions Taylor directly and whether or not she approved of the lyrics as they were stated was very much a matter of public debate.

That's when Kim Kardashian entered the fray and released a bombshell phone call. In the clip, Taylor appears to say she's completely okay with the lyrics as they're presented, contradicting what she had said publicly. But it took years for the truth that the recording was edited, and potentially even illegally recorded, to finally come out. Swift discussed the recording and the impact it had on her in the recent piece. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she said. Check out her full interview below.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Faces Greenpeace Backlash Over Latest SKIMS Promo

Kim Kardashian Hasn't Apologized To Taylor Swift

According to TMZ, Swift has never received an apology for the whole affair. They reported that sources close to Taylor confirmed she has never been shown any kind of remorse from Kim. Later in the story they do claim that Swift would be open to a potential apology. But with Kim still silent even following the Time story that seems unlikely to come any time soon. The resulting drama led to one of the most turbulent eras of Taylor Swift's career reputation. The album received mixed reviews from critics and is one of the final two projects left without a (Taylor's Version.)

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian celebrated her son Saint's 8th birthday. She doesn't share pictures of him publicly that often to fans were delighted when she treated them to a full birthday photo dump of Saint. What do you think of of Kim Kardashian never apologizing to Taylor Swift for the edited phone call she leaked? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Partners With Swarovski For Exclusive, Shiny Collection

[Via]