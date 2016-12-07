person of the year
- BeefKim Kardashian Reportedly Never Apologized To Taylor Swift For Leaking Phone CallThe drama was recently reignited by Taylor's Time Magazine feature.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureElon Musk Named Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year & Twitter Isn’t Having ItOthers honoured by Time Magazine this year include pop star Olivia Rodrigo and athlete Simone Biles.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomTIME Magazine Announces Controversial Person Of The Year FinalistsTIME Magazine announces President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, and the "Movement For Racial Justice" as contenders for this year's Person of the Year.By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureLizzo Reacts To Being Named Time's Entertainer Of The YearARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED???By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKeanu Reeves Adoration Blossoms Into "Man Of The Year" CampaignKeanu Reeves has enjoyed a recent stint as a full-blown cultural phenomenon. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentTime's "Person Of The Year" Are The Sexual Harassment "Silence Breakers"Time magazine stands with the #MeToo movement. By Matt F
- SportsColin Kaepernick Named Finalist For TIME's "Person Of The Year"TIME unveils Person of the Year finalists.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKiller Mike Thinks Colin Kaepernick, Not Donald Trump, Is "Person Of The Year"Killer Mike continues to stand with Colin Kaepernick. By Matt F
- Original ContentTwitter Reacts To Donald Trump Being Named TIME's Person Of The YearLike most things involving Trump, people were divided on his Person of the Year award.By hnhh
- LifeDonald Trump Named Time's Person Of The YearTrump joins a long list of US Presidents who have received the honor.By hnhh