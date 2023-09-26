Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Spotted At Paris Fashion Week, Both Rock Black Outfits

With all of the headlines and discussions revolving around the newest power couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, there is one that is still going strong. That would happen to be another big-time pairing of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. The actor and model duo have been together since early to mid April and their adoration for one another only continues to grow.

Unfortunately, they have had to deal with a lot of outside noise and speculation. More specifically, there have been rumors that the two split or have thought about it at least, but those comments are no more. Paparazzi asked Chalamet about the relationship and all he did was smile. Other than that, both seem to be enjoying their time together anytime they are in public. Recently, they were at the US Open Tennis Championship sharing some smooches.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Shares Emotional Thank You To Beyonce: “EVERYTHING TO ME!!!”

Kylie Jenner Is Adopting Timothee Chalamet's Look

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are seen at the Final game with Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

TMZ got more evidence of these two lovers spending more time with each other. Fashion Weeks are in full effect with some showings taking place in Paris. Timothee and Kylie were photographed hopping out of their presumably chauffeured ride. Both of them are going for an all-black look. TMZ made the point that Kylie is getting on board with her man's lowkey style. They compared it to Kourtney Kardashian adopting some of Travis Barker's look. But, the two appear to be happy with each other as they now are in the City of Love.

What are your initial thoughts on Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet going to Paris Fashion Week together? Do you think this couple will last? Do you agree with TMZ that Kylie is adopting Timothee's aesthetic? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the pop culture world.

Read More: Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Has A Warning For Taylor Swift

[Via]