Azealia Banks Accuses Beyonce & Jay-Z Of "Pathetic" Smear Campaign After Country Era Criticism

Last month, Azealia Banks took to social media to share her unfiltered take on Beyonce's new country era. As expected, she earned herself plenty of backlash from the BeyHive in the process. According to her, the hitmaker missed the mark with "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "16 CARRIAGES," in what she calls a "lazy" attempt at diving into a new genre. She urged Beyonce to "stop the madness," and instead just leave it up to pros like K. Michelle.

A few weeks after Banks unleashed her criticism, Billboard published a story about her various high-profile feuds. Now, she's suspicious that Beyonce was behind it in some way. She hopped on Instagram to respond, slamming the songstress and her husband for what she suggests is a smear campaign.

Azealia Banks Puts Beyonce & Jay-Z On Blast

Azealia Banks performs at Highline Ballroom on August 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“It’s becoming INCREASINGLY obvious you let your staff take payments to spew any bullsh*t in these weak attempts to control narratives,” she said. “But, the fact that my message regarding beyonce and roc nations treatment/sabotaging of black female artists/writers behind the scenes and her audacious expectation that black women somehow join her in a moment of pride for being ‘the first black woman to top the country charts’ ( Ugh I almost vomited ) was enough for their team to pay for this weak attempt at damage control is very tickling.”

“I think it’s pathetic that in the year 2024, a global superstar and her husband’s overwhelmingly desperate attempts to snag an ‘album of the year,’ – obviously to pump some steam into the curious attempt to ‘disrupt’ the power structure of the music industry with their own DSP – Tidal , needs to hinge on these offensively infantilizing epithets like ‘first black woman (to spend payola at country radio LOL)’ as if she deserves something special simply for being black," she also added. "This post-BLM propaganda isn’t masking how both songs pale in comparison to literally every single artist making contemporary white americana country music." What do you think of Azealia Banks accusing Beyonce and her team of targeting her with negative PR? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

