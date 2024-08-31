Azealia Banks Randomly Eviscerates JT Over Her Music & Fashion

Another unprompted shot from Azealia Banks...

If you're a big enough celebrity, then it's almost guaranteed that Azealia Banks will either praise you or – as happens most often – drag you online. Moreover, she often goes on unprovoked rants about many superstars, which is completely fair and understandable when it's just her unfiltered opinion. But the rapper can also puzzle her fans with her targets, and all this animosity for no reason hasn't nurtured the healthiest online presence. Nevertheless, her latest target is JT, who faced a scathing rant from Banks on Twitter this week after she came across the Florida native's remarks on Foxy Brown and her presence in fashion.

"[A TikTok about me] said, 'We haven't had a dark-skinned girl killing it in fashion since Foxy Brown,'" JT recalled during a recent interview with Essence. "It gave me the chills. It makes so much sense. It's no shade to nobody else." "JT... sis, you're absolutely not killing it in fashion or music nor was foxy ever killing it in fashion," Azealia Banks reacted. "Lil Kim is the alpha and the omega. And This boob job is the most unfashionable thing ever. Its f***ing horrible please undo it.

Azealia Banks' Rant Against JT

"Plus quit with the dark skin s**t," Azealia Banks went on concerning the former City Girl. "Like what the hell does that even mean anymore. Just because some gays are taking ur money to put you in neon green lipstick and blonde wigs doesn't mean youre fashionable sis. the real fashion girls actually don't see it for you, like at all. They think you look 'heavy.' Lol." Perhaps we will never know if something else provoked this rant behind the scenes, but the most likely scenario is that she just woke up on the combative side of the bed and JT happened to be the target this time around.