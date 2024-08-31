Azealia Banks Randomly Eviscerates JT Over Her Music & Fashion

BYGabriel Bras Nevares122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 8: Pierre "Pee" Thomas and JT attend 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at The Fox Theatre on June 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Another unprompted shot from Azealia Banks...

If you're a big enough celebrity, then it's almost guaranteed that Azealia Banks will either praise you or – as happens most often – drag you online. Moreover, she often goes on unprovoked rants about many superstars, which is completely fair and understandable when it's just her unfiltered opinion. But the rapper can also puzzle her fans with her targets, and all this animosity for no reason hasn't nurtured the healthiest online presence. Nevertheless, her latest target is JT, who faced a scathing rant from Banks on Twitter this week after she came across the Florida native's remarks on Foxy Brown and her presence in fashion.

"[A TikTok about me] said, 'We haven't had a dark-skinned girl killing it in fashion since Foxy Brown,'" JT recalled during a recent interview with Essence. "It gave me the chills. It makes so much sense. It's no shade to nobody else." "JT... sis, you're absolutely not killing it in fashion or music nor was foxy ever killing it in fashion," Azealia Banks reacted. "Lil Kim is the alpha and the omega. And This boob job is the most unfashionable thing ever. Its f***ing horrible please undo it.

Read More: Azealia Banks Attends Donald Trump Rally In Miami Amid Eviction Rumors

Azealia Banks' Rant Against JT

"Plus quit with the dark skin s**t," Azealia Banks went on concerning the former City Girl. "Like what the hell does that even mean anymore. Just because some gays are taking ur money to put you in neon green lipstick and blonde wigs doesn't mean youre fashionable sis. the real fashion girls actually don't see it for you, like at all. They think you look 'heavy.' Lol." Perhaps we will never know if something else provoked this rant behind the scenes, but the most likely scenario is that she just woke up on the combative side of the bed and JT happened to be the target this time around.

Meanwhile, Azealia Banks doesn't always just bash other celebrities. She also gives out her own stamp of approval, as she recently did by making her own remix of Tinashe's "Nasty." Sometimes this homage can come across as backhanded, but we can't always assume that someone is hating. Hopefully we get more examples of admirable tributes instead of unprompted attacks.

Read More: Cardi B Fans Think She Just Dissed Nicki Minaj & JT During Her Instagram Live

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...