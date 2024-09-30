Kanye West Was The Guest Of Honor At La Dinastia Wagner's Wrestling Event In Japan

A fist bump between the two caused much excitement in the Kanye West/wrestling crossover audience.

Kanye West is a big fan of Japanese wrestling, as he proved a couple of months ago when he "performed" at an event in the country. Well, it looks like he's a regular attendee – or at least, as regular as an attendee can be when they spend so much time traveling the world, making music, and being as controversial as he is. Moreover, Ye recently went to another wrestling event in Japan with star La Dinastia Wagner, who actually fist-bumped him when he spotted him in the crowd. The moment was a pretty big deal for the crossover audience that's a fan of both worlds.

Furthermore, this went down on Monday (September 30) at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo. In addition, other wrestlers greeted Kanye West, including Los Golpeadores, Super Crazy, and Daga. We can't imagine that he will stay in Tokyo for long, though, as he's also reportedly working hard on his recently announced upcoming solo album, Bully. While we wait for that drop (if it ever actually manifests, that is), check out the video with La Dinastia Wagner by clicking the "Via" link down below.

Read More: Consequence Claims Kanye West And Kendrick Lamar Have An Unreleased Collab Album

Kanye West At Japan Wrestling Event

As far as other extracurricular hijinks in Kanye West's life, his Malibu mansion's new owner blasted him for how he gutted the property. "That was a really dumb move. Really no purpose," Belwood Investments CEO Bo Belmont told The Los Angeles Times. "He single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece. My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was. It would have required extensive review… There’s a process to it and he does things his own way, and the city of Malibu, they don’t care who you are they’ll hold you accountable."