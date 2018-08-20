collaborator
- StreetwearFuture Presents Real Boston Richey With Super Fly FBG Chain Following "Bullseye 2" CollabThe Tallahassee native delivered his debut project, "Public Housing," this Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West & Playboi Carti Flick Up TogetherMany people are speculating a collaboration may be on the way. By Madusa S.
- SongsQuavo & Offset Unleash The Flutes On New Track "Keep My Vibe"Quavo & Offset bless the streets with new vibes. By Dominiq R.
- Music6ix9ine's European Collaborator Details The Rapper's Downfall"He trolled his way into jail."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller & Madlib Completed "Maclib" Album Before His Untimely DeathThe "Maclib" project lives on in the ethers of Madlib's filing cabinet.By Devin Ch
- MusicBhad Bhabie Wants To Collaborate With Cardi B: "She's A Raw Honest Person"Who's here for this?By Chantilly Post
- Music2Pac's 1994 Shooting: Main Culprit Accuses Stretch & Jimmy Henchman Of "Set Up" Dexter Isaac who shot 2Pac in 1994, is facing life in prison on Rikers Isle.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's Adaptive Nature Makes Him The Ideal Hip-Hop FeatureKendrick Lamar is showing exemplary range as hip-hop's go-to collaborator.By Devin Ch
- MusicLuis Fonsi Shows Love & Support For Demi Lovato Ahead Of VMA'sLuis Fonsi speaks on his "Échame la Culpa" collaborator, Demi Lovato.By Aron A.