Many of Kanye West’s personal and professional relationships are currently strained due to his controversial behavior in recent months. In less than one week, the rapper formerly known as Ye has been dropped by his booking agency, lawyer and the Creative Arts Agency, a booking agency that has represented him since 2016.

Even Kanye’s relationship with longtime label Def Jam and his label G.O.O.D Music has seemingly come to an end. The New York Times noted that Ye’s time on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. His most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye’s stem player — however, no word on if he was to continue his partnership with his former label home prior to his recent anti-Semitic remarks.

Despite the backlash and loss of relationships, Ye’ still believes he’s one of the most loved people in the world. During a sit-down with content creator Kurrco, the Grammy Award winner gushed about himself, sharing, “People just in general, they love me so much. I’m like a hard guy to really hate for a long period of time, just cause of my huge c**k.”

A few moments later, the Yeezy designer recanted his statement with, “My c**k is not 14 inches. I lied, okay!” Fans quickly hopped in the comment section with mixed reaction’s to Ye’s claims. “Bro said “cock”. He def ain’t us no more,” one fan joked. “Bro is the black Trump,” another chimed in.

The interview comes on the heels of people calling for Adidas to end their working relationship with Ye over his problematic anti-Semitic comments. The clothing company has yet to speak out.

