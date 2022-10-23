Kanye West has been on a hot streak regarding making controversial remarks and airing out personal business on social media. For consecutive days, the rapper has managed to make headlines. Whether he’s getting dropped from brands or developing cities, Ye has no problem remaining relevant.

His most recent antics involve Charlamagne Tha God, Pete Davidson, and an alleged penis size. During a now-deleted interview on Drink Champs, the father of four spoke on his dispute with Charla.

Ye explained that the Breakfast Club host went on air and told the world that Kim Kardashian was with Pete because he had a big member. “Why are you talking about another man’s d*ck on camera,” he asked.

After catching wind of the interview, Charlamagne addressed the comments on social media. “I Think In Life You Should Always Tell The Whole Story,” he wrote to his 4.4 million Instagram followers.

Wanting to fill in the gaps Ye left out, Charla included a clip of him talking about the situation on his show Brilliant Idiots.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In the clip, he said, “[Kanye was] basically trying to get me on board to sh*t on somebody he knows is my friend– Pete Davidson.” After telling him that he and Pete are good friends, Ye allegedly yelled, “My wife is out here f*cking a white boy with a ten-inch penis, and you won’t help me?”

Charla went on to admit that the reason he keeps brining up Pete’s size is because he knows it gets Kanye upset.

“You said that to me. But he gets on the interview and acts like he don’t know where that came from. The motherf*cker is a master manipulator,” he added.