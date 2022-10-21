Amidst news that Balenciaga has officially ended its partnership with Kanye West, Rolling Stone has shared a report detailing what the father of four’s next big project is – something he calls the “Yecosystem.”

On Friday (October 21) it was revealed that Ye has submitted a series of trademark filings lately, many of which seem to be bringing him at least one step closer to fulfilling his dreams of launching several mini-communities throughout the United States.

Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

According to the latest report, the Yecosystem is expected to be a “self-sustained enterprise that would have its own branded products and services.”

Sources have informed Rolling Stone that West has been working on bringing the project to fruition for years now, but has just started to make aggressive moves (including the recent filings). Aside from the branded homes, the custom communities could also contain their own retail chains with Yecosystem-branded food and beverage items.

Other services said to be available to residents in the future include a production house, a media outlet, nutrition and beauty stores, and countless others. It’s been noted that things could launch as early as next month, though nothing has been officially confirmed at this time.

“He’s trying to do shit that people couldn’t even conceive of and he’s trying to make it happen,” a source explained to the outlet. “He comes from a good place. It’s definitely his goal that everything that people touch that’s his is a good thing and has a good impact on the world.”

Trademarks filed by The Life of Pablo hitmaker at this time include Yzyverse, Yxyverse, and Yeezyverse, meaning the final name for the ambitious new project likely has yet to be decided on.

In other news, earlier this week the family of the late George Floyd moved forward with a $250M lawsuit against Kanye West – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

