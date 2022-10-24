It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian, who, after celebrating her 42nd birthday with a failed attempt to land her private jet in Las Vegas, was spotted out grabbing a bite to eat at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel with Ivanka Trump on Sunday (October 23) night.

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, the duo spent three hours hanging out at the restaurant, though it remains unclear if they were celebrating (as we mentioned, Kim just rang in another trip around the Sun, and Ivanka is due to turn 40 on the day before Halloween) or talking business.

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump spotted leaving a 3-hour dinner together. https://t.co/neAEBfSw2V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 24, 2022

An insider also at the restaurant last night dished to the outlet that part of the conversation they overheard “centred around how to handle a situation when a close family member may make comments you don’t agree with,” especially when they run a high risk of doing damage to your family.

It’s likely this could’ve been about the mother of four’s ex, Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments that have landed him in trouble with an abundance of public figures, as well as banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Luckily for Ye, other apps now exist – such as Parler, a conservative platform which he’s said to have made moves toward purchasing in recent weeks. On the site, the 45-year-old has addressed a recent rumour that he plans to launch his own communities, said to be called “Yecosystems.”

Kanye has filed a total of 51(!) new trademark applications to protect:



– YZYVERSE

– YXYVERSE

– YEEZYVERSE

– YECOSYSTEM



The filings indicate that Ye intends to offer a vast variety of goods and services under the four brands, including "biological cloning." 👇#kanye #yeezy pic.twitter.com/V1CYUGBVrq — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 28, 2022

“The communities I’m building are not called the Yecosystem,” he wrote on October 21st. “They don’t have a name yet.”

While it remains unclear exactly what the Yeezus rapper hopes to make happen with his latest endeavour, Kardashian seems to be keeping her political alliances in good shape as she continues to work towards becoming a lawyer and doing her part to help with prison reform.

Kim Kardashian West speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during an East Room event on “second chance hiring” June 13, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump held the event to highlight the achievements on Second Chance hiring and workforce development. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Most recently, the reality star advocated for Gunna’s freedom amid his third time being denied bond in the upcoming YSL RICO trial – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

