Kim Kardashian ended up canceling a scheduled trip to Las Vegas for her birthday after air traffic control deemed it unsafe for her private jet to land due to wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. To make the most out of the situation, the 42-year-old ended up celebrating at an In-N-Out restaurant.

“We stopped at In-N-Out because we couldn’t make it to Carbone in Vegas,” Kardashian explained in a video on her Instagram Story.

According to TMZ, Kardashian was set to attend Usher’s My Way residency along with several of her friends and family members.

In another post on Sunday night, Kardashian wrote: “Thank you so much for the birthday wishes. This weekend I had an overwhelmingly beautiful amount of love from so many people reaching out and it really made me smile so much. The flowers, the dinner the almost Vegas trip all was so so special and I will remember this birthday forever.”

TMZ reports that Kardashian also held a small party at her office space in Calabasas, which was attended by her sisters Kourtney and Kendall as well as Kris Jenner.

