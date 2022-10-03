Kim Kardashian revealed the strict set of rules she maintains for guests on her $150 million private jet during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. She broke them down to her sister Kendall Jenner ahead of a trip to Milan for a Prada fashion show.

Jenner had mentioned getting a spray tan before hopping on the plane, to which Kardashian responded, “A spray tan before my flight?”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“No, it’s a three-hour one so I sit in it for three hours and then shower it off,” Jenner explained.

Kardashian wasn’t satisfied with the explanation, stating that she was worried about the risk of staining.

“Have you seen the cashmere seats?” Kardashian asked. “You cannot get your spray tan on my cashmere seats.”

She continued: “Let me know if you like any snacks because I have, like, waffles and I have a freezer so, like, I live it up on there.”

When Jenner asked about Pasta, Kardashian joked, “We’re going to be in fucking Italy. We’re not going to eat pasta before we go.”

The Kardashians is the titular family’s newest reality show, following the end of their iconic series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Season 2 of the program premiered last month on Hulu.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 below.

[Via]