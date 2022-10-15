She closed the month of September endorsing efforts for Gunna’s release, but this latest news has caused Kim Kardashian to intensify her advocacy. We have been regularly reporting on the RICO case out of Georgia that has targeted YSL. According to prosecutors, YSL is a criminal street organization linked to a string of crimes. However, it has been insisted that YSL is no more than a record label with hitmaking creatives.

Earlier this year, Young Thug and Gunna were arrested with two dozen others named in an indictment. Since that time, prosecutors have been building cases, alleging that the rappers and their purported associates were engaged in illegal activity.

Gunna calls home from jail! He appears to be in good spirits 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0CXrYgHx12 — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 17, 2022

Both rappers have denied these claims, but that hasn’t stopped investigators from moving forward. Kardashian is known for her work in this arena, as she has been actively involved in supporting the release of non-violent criminals. In this case, Kardashian has looked over the charges and evidence against Gunna and believes he should be a free man.

This week, Gunna was denied bond for the third time and is expected to remain incarcerated until his trial in January 2023. After news of his failed bail hearing, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a lengthy message. The reality TV mogul apparently met Gunna earlier this year and detailed her experience of what followed.

“Imagine sitting in a jail cell for 155 days with no bond when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you weren’t in a gang,” she wrote. “That’s where my friend Sergio finds himself today after having his bond denied for the third time despite there being zero evidence that he committed a crime.”

“Earlier this year I had the pleasure of meeting Sergio aka Gunna,” she continued. “He appreciated my interest in criminal justice reform and asked me to take a look at his cousin’s case. Since his incarceration, I have worked with his legal team and the facts of his case are yet another example of why the ‘justice system’ is anything but just.”

Kardashian added that although prosecutors have stated that witness intimidation is a fear they have regarding Gunna, there hasn’t been anyone who said they have been threatened. There was also the news that Gunna had a nurse smuggle drugs into jail for him, but Kardashian now claims that the nurse said that never happened.

Read more from Kim Kardashian below.