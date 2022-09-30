She has a proven track record of helping the incarcerated attain freedom, and Kim Kardashian looks to be advocating for Gunna’s release. The rapper has remained behind bars for months, following being named alongside Young Thug and several others in a massive RICO case in Georgia. The authorities claim that YSL is not a record label but a criminal street gang, however, both Thugger and Gunna’s teams have stated otherwise.

When it was first announced that the two rappers were taken into custody, people began sending Kardashian public pleas to help in their release.

It was recently shared that Gunna reportedly filed paperwork for a 3rd bond hearing. In the documents, his legal team argued that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to continue to hold him, and as that information circulated, Kardashian shared a message on her Instagram Story.

“Gunna has reportedly been dropped from any violence acts and hasn’t been named by any of the witnesses,” the post reads. “He’s spent 141 days in jail so far and will have a 3rd attempt at bond soon.”

The upload was accompanied by an Instagram post that reads, “FREE GUNNA.”

It has been expected that Gunna would find his way home soon, and possibly most charges dropped, but conversations regarding Young Thug’s case are more ominous. Investigators have named him as the head of YSL and alleged that the Rap icon has been personally responsible for calling shots on illegal activities. One issue that is continuously mentioned is Thugger’s animosity with YFN Lucci, as authorities claimed that Thugger was involved in an attack on Lucci behind bars.

Both Thugger and Gunna have denied the allegations against them. They are reportedly slated to go to trial early next year.