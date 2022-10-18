Kanye West’s recent controversial statements has caused a division amongst the masses. While celebs like Jamie Lee Curtis, Kanye West, Gigi Hadid and more have spoken out against the DONDA rapper’s polarizing remarks, stars like NORE and Joey Bada$$ have been vocal about their support of freedom of speech.

On Tuesday, the 2000 rapper took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Kanye’s recent media frenzy. While he clarified that he doesn’t fully agree with Ye’s sentiments, censoring his freedom of speech is “WACK.”

Joey Bada$$, Chris Brown

“I don’t support everything Kanye been saying,” Joey began in a tweet. “Honestly been trying my best to ignore most of it (for my own peace of mind) but censoring his right to freedom of speech is WACK. Askin him to come speak on your platform and then removing/blocking the content cuz you don’t agree?”

The Raising Kanan star continued, “We can have healthy disagreements. And yes Kanye can do a much better job at his delivery but it’s the same old story. Magnifying a small piece of what he said and taking it out of context. The mass media needs to learn some new moves it’s corny and so obvious at this point.”

This isn’t the first time the Brooklyn rapper spoke out regarding Ye. Back in 2020, he tweeted, “I think it’s pretty f**king clear that Ye ain’t got no ‘real friends,’” after Kanye’s troubling comments Harriet Tubman. Joey’s comments comes on the heels of Drink Champs host NORE apologizing for giving Ye a platform to spew “hurtful” comments regarding George Floyd’s family.

