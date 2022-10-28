The Kanye West divide in pop culture and politics has sparked debates. His steadfast supporters have come forward with their observations, claiming that West is a genius with a grand plot to rid himself of corporate pressure. Opposing arguments have labeled the music icon as pro-white supremacy and anti-Semitic, as West’s White Lives Matter advocacy and remarks about the Jewish community remain in headlines.

We’ve all witnessed the epic downfall of West’s business relationships as he’s become the latest celebrity to face the consequences of the court of public opinion. The Donda star’s peers have also shared their thoughts on social media, including Boosie Badazz who seemingly has reacted to West’s every turn.

Recently, Ye sat down for an intimate conversation with Lex Fridman, and while he continued to offend many, West did offer an apology to the Jewish community as he spoke about being a conduit of god’s message. It was a moment that wasn’t lost on Boosie who, once again, called out West.

“This n*gga gon’ apologize to the Jewish community, but don’t say sh*t to the Black community. You a clown, dog,” Boosie said in a video. “You shoulda kept talkin’ ’bout the Black community. Probably, you wouldn’t have heard nothin’ but Boosie. You want to f*ck with the Jews. The Jews gon’ have you lookin’ like Delonte West on Skid Row, n*gga.”

Kanye West offers another apology and explanation for his anti-Semitic comments pic.twitter.com/aQe06G6saC — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 26, 2022

The Louisiana hitmaker is referencing years of West’s criticism of Black culture and its history. The former presidential candidate stated that Harriet Tubman didn’t free the enslaved and said slavery was a choice. While his remarks became talking points and people dissected his intention, West was widely condemned for the statements.

However, many who have been tracking West’s political ideologies and unfiltered hot takes are not surprised by his opinions. He has long supported and praised Donald Trump, even visiting the White House while wearing a MAGA hat. During that meeting with Trump, West called the former president “Superman.”

For more on what’s to come with Ye, check out our article: Kanye West Dropped By Adidas: What’s Next For The Yeezy Brand

Watch Boosie’s video below.