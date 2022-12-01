Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.

Sitting down with DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast, the California native shared how he went broke. This came after working with artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky.

Shortly after producing “N*ggas In Paris,” Hit-Boy said that he signed a deal, made millions of dollars, and moved to Tarzana, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Trying to support his friends and up-and-coming artists, he shared, “I moved all the homies in. The homies started moving their homies in,” adding, “I got a big a** mansion with five studios in it. All my artists living with me, it was just a recipe for disaster.”

Revealing how his finances took a plunge, he stated, “Imma say I turned up [in] 2012, got dumb bread. By 2017, I was laying on my ground with zero dollars in my account after having millions.”

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I was investing in the homies,” Hit-Boy continued. “I was putting up money for everybody around me. And I wasn’t even buying ice and whips back then like I am now because I’m way more elevated than I ever was.”

Eventually, he was able to stack his money again, continuing to produce notable hip-hop tracks like Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and The Game’s “Eazy.”

Also known for his rap skills, the 35-year-old talent has been building a following with his solo music.

Earlier this year, he released “Fire Proof.” Opening up about his personal life and setbacks, the song featured the lyrics, “Roadblocks, stop signs, s**t that I ain’t had to do / People felt entitled to, that s**t had made me fire-proof.”

Hit-Boy also dropped his song “Tony Fontana III” with Curren$y this past October.

You can check out Hit-Boy’s Off The Record interview by clicking the YouTube link, or streaming it below on Spotify.