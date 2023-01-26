The explosive romance between Blueface and Chrisean Rock is being highlighted once again, this time on The Jason Lee Show. The couple has earned attention for their often hostile moments, many of which make their way to social media. The volatile relationship has also been at the center of their reality show, Crazy in Love, and Lee sat down with them to set the record straight.

However, their fights and insults weren’t the only topics of conversation. Lee brought up YSL’s RICO case, more specifically, Gunna agreeing to a plea deal. The rapper has been criticized by the masses and accused of snitching. Blueface and Chrisean were asked if they believed Gunna is a snitch.

Lee called Blueface’s manager Wack 100 “the courts of the streets” who already agreed that Gunna snitched by taking a plea.

“Wack, what the f*ck you say?!” Chrisean yelled to him off-camera while laughing. However, Blueface gave an answer.

“Yeah, he dry snitched,” the rapper said. Rock told him, “You ain’t got nothin’ to do with that.”

Meanwhile, Gunna has laid low as those conversations continue. Fourteen YSL co-defendants are currently on trial, while eight have already accepted pleas. Gunna’s attorney insists the rapper will not cooperate with the authorities, but that hasn’t kept those allegations from pouring in.

Additionally, the YSL case has seen several strange moments in the courtroom. A juror was punished for skipping a hearing to go to the Dominican Republic.

Later, Young Thug was handed a Percocet by one of his co-defendants. More recently, a defendant was allegedly roughed up by a deputy after spitting on him.