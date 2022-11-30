Young Thug’s legal team filed a motion to ban the inclusion of lyrics and social media posts in his trial. The rapper’s attorneys filed a motion requesting the dismissal of songs as evidence in his RICO trial, AllHipHop reports.

Thug’s attorney said that the use of lyrics, songs, and social media posts as evidence violates his freedom of expression. However, prosecutors believe song lyrics and social media posts can peg Young Thug to crimes.

INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 11: Young Thug attends the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

His attorneys said the First and Fourteenth Amendments, and Article I, Section I of the Georgia Constitution protect their client. Furthermore, his attorneys described the attempt to use his music in the trial as “character assassination.”

“The admission and use of these lyrics/poetry/artistry against [Young Thug] in his upcoming trial would be a Constitutional violation and an abuse of discretion, too prejudicial and unconstitutional,” the motion reads. “Moreover, using these lyrics/poetry/artistry/speech against [Young Thug] is racist and discriminatory because the jury will be so poisoned and prejudiced by these lyrics/poetry/artistry/speech.”

They added that Young Thug has a right to free expression like all people in America. His attorneys added that the court should bar evidence involving social media posts, including photos and videos.

Prosecutors indicted two dozen individuals, including Young Thug and Gunna, in the 56-count RICO case earlier this year. The judge later denied both of them bond on numerous occasions.

The trial against YSL will begin on January 5th, 2023. The prosecutors previously tried to delay the trial by two months, though the judge ruled against the motion.

“The biggest driver that I see is that I’ve no-bonded most all the people in this trial, and they deserve to have a right to go to trial,” Judge Glanville said.

We'll continue to keep you posted on anymore information surrounding Young Thug's trial.

