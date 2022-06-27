Chaka Zulu
- UncategorizedChaka Zulu’s Murder Case Has Reportedly StalledChaka Zulu’s lawyer gives an update on the music industry veteran’s impending murder case. By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeChaka Zulu Case: Video Shows Ludacris's Manager Was Jumped Before Firing ShotsZulu was attacked before he pulled out a gun and killed one of his assailants. He has been charged with murder but claims self-defense.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Says There's "No Way" Chaka Zulu Should Be Charged With Murder50 Cent shows support for Chaka Zuly after footage of the June shooting surfaced. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureChaka Zulu Arrest Update: Music Exec's Lawyer & Sister Speak Out In His Defence"In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defence, a weapon that he was licensed to carry," attorney Gabe Banks wrote in a statement on Saturday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLudacris' Manager, Chaka Zulu, Arrested For Murder: ReportChaka Zulu, Ludacris' manager, has reportedly been arrested for murder in connection to a shooting in June.By Cole Blake
- CrimeLudacris' Manager Chaka Zulu Allegedly Returned Fire In Self-DefenseChaka Zulu allegedly shot back during the Atlanta shooting earlier this week.By Aron A.
- CrimeLudacris' Longtime Manager Injured In A Triple Shooting In AtlantaLudacris' manager, Chaka Zulu, was shot in Atlanta on Monday.By Cole Blake