Freddie Gibbs Shares Grim Reaction To Tory Lanez's Brutal Prison Stabbing

tory lanez
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 09: Freddie Gibbs performs in concert during day two of the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 9, 2021 in Austin, Texas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The stabbing of Tory Lanez was initially believed to not be life threatening. However, that changed quickly after learning more.

Despite what you may think of Tory Lanez, you have to be pretty cold-blooded not to feel bad for him. Right now, the Canadian rapper, who's serving a 10-year prison sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, is not in good shape.

The One Umbrella founder was ruthlessly stabbed at the California Correctional Institution yesterday, May 12. He was actually hit 14 times, with those running his Instagram account providing a detailed breakdown of where the injuries were sustained. "Seven stabs in the back, four in the torso, two in the back of his head, and one to the side of his face."

Making matters worse for Tory Lanez is that he's suffering from two collapsed lungs as well. Thankfully, it's been said that he has been talking and breathing on his own. The update also added, "Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support."

Tory Lanez Stabbed

At press time, the motivation behind this inmate's attack on Lanez is not known. However, what fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs does believe is what a lot of people are probably thinking. "N**** stab you 14 times he trying to send you upstairs," he tweeted per Complex.

Folks in the comments section of his post couldn't agree more overall. "He better thank God cause that’s nothing short of a miracle. He should be a hashtag right now," one user writes. However, others took exception to Gibbs saying Lanez was going to go "upstairs," aka heaven.

"Upstairs? Sir, he’s going to the basement. Not even downstairs," a Megan Thee Stallion supporter claps back. Either way, we are sure Tory is incredibly grateful to at least be alive at this point.

Initially, the severity of his injuries was believed to not be all that serious. In fact, they were reported as not life threatening. However, it seems people were just waiting on doctors to give their synopsis of the situation. We will update you further once we hear anything else on Tory and his health.

