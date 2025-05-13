Despite what you may think of Tory Lanez, you have to be pretty cold-blooded not to feel bad for him. Right now, the Canadian rapper, who's serving a 10-year prison sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, is not in good shape.

The One Umbrella founder was ruthlessly stabbed at the California Correctional Institution yesterday, May 12. He was actually hit 14 times, with those running his Instagram account providing a detailed breakdown of where the injuries were sustained. "Seven stabs in the back, four in the torso, two in the back of his head, and one to the side of his face."

Making matters worse for Tory Lanez is that he's suffering from two collapsed lungs as well. Thankfully, it's been said that he has been talking and breathing on his own. The update also added, "Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support."

Tory Lanez Stabbed

At press time, the motivation behind this inmate's attack on Lanez is not known. However, what fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs does believe is what a lot of people are probably thinking. "N**** stab you 14 times he trying to send you upstairs," he tweeted per Complex.

Folks in the comments section of his post couldn't agree more overall. "He better thank God cause that’s nothing short of a miracle. He should be a hashtag right now," one user writes. However, others took exception to Gibbs saying Lanez was going to go "upstairs," aka heaven.

"Upstairs? Sir, he’s going to the basement. Not even downstairs," a Megan Thee Stallion supporter claps back. Either way, we are sure Tory is incredibly grateful to at least be alive at this point.